SeaWorld rallies after attendance improves

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports revenue increased 5.5% to $280M in Q4 off a 8.0% gain in attendance.

While admissions per capita fell during the quarter by 5.6% to $35.46, SeaWorld generated more sales once guests landed in the park as in-park capita spending rose 2.7% to $25.42.

The company's adjusted EBITDA tally was up 33.4% to $65M to easily top the consensus mark of analysts of $56M.

"We have been focused on improving our execution with more effective pricing strategies, enhanced marketing and communications initiatives and the introduction of more compelling new rides, attractions and events," notes SeaWorld CEO John Reilly.

SeaWorld added $158M to its share repurchase authorization to bring its buyback firepower to $250M.