Horizon Pharma up 23% premarket on positive teprotumumab data

Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) is up 23% premarket on average volume in response its successful Phase 3 clinical trial, OPTIC, evaluating teprotumumab in patients with active thyroid eye disease (TED). The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of responders compared to placebo. Specifically, 82.9% of patients in the treatment group experienced meaningful improvements in proptosis (bulging eyes) (at least a 2 mm reduction) compared to 9.5% for control (p<0.001).

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application mid-year.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Teprotumumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R). TED is a rare autoimmune disorder in which IGF-1R is overexpressed in the eye.