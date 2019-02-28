Gulfport Energy slips after missed Q4 earnings estimates

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) -1.4% pre-market after reporting mixed Q4 results that missed earnings expectations and beat on revenues.

GPOR says its Q4 net daily production rose 10% from the prior-year quarter to 1,392.8 MMcfe/day, comprised of 91% natural gas, 6% natural gas liquids and 3% oil; for the full year, net daily production was 1,360.3 MMcfe/day.

Q4 realized prices were $2.40/Mcf of natural gas, $109.01/bbl of oil and $1.23/gal of NGL, resulting in a total equivalent price of $3.25/Mcfe; for the full year, realized prices were $2.27/Mcf of natural gas, $58.81/bbl of oil and $0.73/gal of NGL, resulting in a total equivalent price of $2.73/Mcfe.

The company forecasts FY 2019 net production at a level consistent with Q4 2018 results, with a capital budget of $565M-$600M.