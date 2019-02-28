Starwood Property +3.0% as Q4 core EPS beats

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) rises 3.0% in premarket trading as Q4 core EPS of 54 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 53 cents and

Undepreciated book value per share of $17.76.

Q4 Commercial & Residential Lending core earnings of $108M; originations of $1.16B, of which $1.08B was funded; purchased $319M of non-agency residential loans and securitized $280M.

Q4 Infrastructure Lending core earnings of $4M; purchased $229M of loans, of which $146M relates to the original acquisition; received repayments of $160M.

Q4 Property core earnings of $33M; undepreciated carrying amount of investment portfolio of $3.0B.

Q4 Investing and Servicing core earnings of $62M; obtained eight new special servicing assignments for CMBS trusts with total unpaid principal balance of $5.0B.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

