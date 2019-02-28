Exxon makes another gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces a natural gas discovery offshore Cyprus after completing drilling of the Glaucus-1 exploration well in Block 10.

XOM says the discovery could represent an in-place natural gas resource of 5T-8T cf, but further analysis will be needed to better determine the resource potential.

Glaucus-1 was the second of a two-well drilling program in Block 10; the first well, Delphyne-1, did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

XOM owns a 60% stake in the block, while Qatar Petroleum holds the rest.