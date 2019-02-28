Anheuser-Busch +5% after earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) trades higher today after reporting Q4 earnings, which included a 0.3% gain in total volume and strong performances by the Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois brands.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is also in the crosshairs of The Wall Street Journal's Heard On The Street column today due to the high debt load it carries.

"What used to be considered the company’s strengths—acquisition-led, debt-fueled expansion and a big emerging-markets footprint—are out of favor," writes Carol Ryan.

"Although 94% of its recently refinanced debt is on a fixed interest rate, the prospect of tighter monetary policy still weighs on the company’s market valuation," she notes.

Anheuser-Busch InBev no longer trades with a premium over Heineken (17X EPS for BUD vs. 19X for HEINY).

Shares of BUD are up 4.75% premarket in the U.S. and 4.52% higher in midday trading in Brussels.

