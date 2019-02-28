Office Properties Income Q4 reflects SIR merger completion

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Q4 normalized FFO of $39.1M, or $1.56, compares with $49.2M, or $1.99 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

On Dec. 31, 2018, OPI--formerly Government Properties Income Trust--completed its merger with Select Income REIT.

On a pro forma basis, as if the merger had occurred on Oct. 1, 2018, normalized FFO for the quarter would have been $49.6M, or $1.03 per share, and includes $25.8M, or 54 cents per share, of SIR's incentive management fee for 2018, which was assumed by OPI and paid in Jan. 2019.

Q4 rental income of $103.7M declined from $107.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Completed First Potomac Realty Trust disposition plan of $520.8M in asset sales since acquiring FPO in 2017.

