JCP, JD, ICPT among premarket gainers

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) +52% as Martha Stewart to advise Canopy Growth and Sequential Brands on CBD marketing.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +48% on move into cannabis.
Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) +22% on positive teprotumumab data.
J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) +22% on Q4 earnings.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) +17%.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +17% as FDA grants accelerated review for T2 Bio's genetic pathogen panel.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) +17% on positive umbralisib data.
California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) +13% on Q4 earnings.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) +12% on Q4 earnings.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +12% on Q4 earnings.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) +9% on Q4 earnings.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +9% on Q4 earnings.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) +7% on Q4 earnings.
WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) +7% after confirming takeover talks.
