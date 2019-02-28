JCP, JD, ICPT among premarket gainers

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) +52% as Martha Stewart to advise Canopy Growth and Sequential Brands on CBD marketing.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) +48% on move into cannabis.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) +22% on positive teprotumumab data.

J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) +22% on Q4 earnings.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) +17% .

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +17% as FDA grants accelerated review for T2 Bio's genetic pathogen panel.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) +17% on positive umbralisib data.

California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) +13% on Q4 earnings.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) +12% on Q4 earnings.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) +12% on Q4 earnings.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) +9% on Q4 earnings.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +9% on Q4 earnings.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) +7% on Q4 earnings.