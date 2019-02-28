Akorn down 3% premarket on FDA inspection citations

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) slips 3% premarket on light volume in apparent response to observations noted during an FDA inspection of its Hi-Tech Pharmacal facility in Amityville, NY.

The inspector's Form 483 noted four deficiencies: the lack of records documenting the maintenance of a transfer hose between the tote and filling machine, the misplacement of a sterile pump, the failure to complete an analysis on certain written procedures on time and absence of conformance testing on certain containers and closures.

All the deficiencies appear readily addressable so the downward pressure on the stock price should be transient.