SYNH, HPQ and BOX among premarket losers

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) -64% after RSV vaccine flunks late-stage study.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) -26% on news of SEC probe into accounting.
Box (NYSE:BOX) -22% on Q4 earnings.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) -14% on Q1 earnings.
Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) -14% on Q4 earnings.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) -14% on Q4 earnings.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) -11% on Q4 earnings.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) -10% on convertible notes offering.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) -8% on Q4 earnings.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) -8% on Q4 earnings.
Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) -8% after key shareholder thumbs down on Bristol-Myers merger.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) -6%.
Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) -6% on Q3 earnings.
Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) -6%.
Skyline Champion (NYSEMKT:SKY) -5% on announcing secondary stock offering by selling shareholders.
