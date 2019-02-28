On the Move

SYNH, HPQ and BOX among premarket losers

|About: Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)|By:, SA News Editor

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX-64% after RSV vaccine flunks late-stage study.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH-26% on news of SEC probe into accounting.

Box (NYSE:BOX-22% on Q4 earnings.

HP (NYSE:HPQ-14% on Q1 earnings.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT-14% on Q4 earnings.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC-14% on Q4 earnings.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC-11% on Q4 earnings.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI-10% on convertible notes offering.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX-8% on Q4 earnings.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI-8% on Q4 earnings.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG-8% after key shareholder thumbs down on Bristol-Myers merger.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) -6%.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX-6% on Q3 earnings.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) -6%.

Skyline Champion (NYSEMKT:SKY) -5% on announcing secondary stock offering by selling shareholders.

