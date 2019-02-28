SYNH, HPQ and BOX among premarket losers

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) -64% after RSV vaccine flunks late-stage study.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) -26% on news of SEC probe into accounting.

Box (NYSE:BOX) -22% on Q4 earnings.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) -14% on Q1 earnings.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) -14% on Q4 earnings.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) -14% on Q4 earnings.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) -11% on Q4 earnings.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) -10% on convertible notes offering.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) -8% on Q4 earnings.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) -8% on Q4 earnings.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) -8% after key shareholder thumbs down on Bristol-Myers merger.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) -6% .

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) -6% on Q3 earnings.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) -6% .