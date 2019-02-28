Amazon launches weekly Prime delivery option

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches Amazon Day, a new Prime delivery option that lets members choose a day of the week to receive their deliveries.

Amazon will hold back orders and ship items together to arrive on that day, which the company says improves the predictability of deliveries while cutting back on shipping material waste.

Prime members can opt-in by selecting the Amazon Day option during checkout and then choosing the day. Members can still choose faster shipping for other orders.

Amazon Day rolls out to all U.S. Prime members starting today.