Oppenheimer moves to side on American Tower

Oppenheimer has cut American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to Perform from Outperform, pointing to valuation after the company provided in-line forecasts in its earnings yesterday.

Shares are down 0.4% premarket.

Other analysts were more bullish coming out of the report: KeyCorp reiterated its Overweight position, Wells Fargo reiterated an Outperform rating and Macquarie reiterated a Buy as well.

KeyCorp raised its price target to $185 from $180; Wells boosted its target to $190 from $176, and Macquarie has a price target of $210, implying 21% upside.