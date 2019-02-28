SilverBow shares are up 12% in pre-market post Q4 earnings

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) rises ~12.2% in pre-market as the company says that Q4 net production averaged at ~227 MMcfe/d, which was above the midpoint of guidance.

Q4 total production increases 28% to 20,855 MMcfe

Average realized natural gas price, excluding the effect of hedging, was $3.84/Mcf (+33% Y/Y); average realized crude oil was $61.19/Bbl (+6%) and average realized NGL selling price was $22.81/Bbl (-6%).

Reports 2018 year-end estimated proved reserves of 1.35 Tcfe, +31% Y/Y.

Forecasts 2019 production of ~225-239 MMcfe/d, +25% Y/Y on the mid-point, with a 17% and 69% increase in gas and liquids, respectively; anticipates FY19 capital program of $250M-$260M, a 17% decrease from prior year

Previously: SilverBow Resources EPS of $4.82 (Feb. 27)