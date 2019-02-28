PG&E reports Q4 results, takes $10.5B charge tied to 2018 Camp Fire

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +0.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected adjusted Q4 earnings but an unadjusted net loss of $6.87B, $13.24/share, from a year-ago profit of $114M, or $0.22/share.

"Although the cause of the 2018 Camp Fire is still under investigation... the company believes it is probable that its equipment will be determined to be an ignition point of the 2018 Camp Fire," PG&E says.

As a result, PG&E recorded a $10.5B charge related to third-party claims in the 2018 Camp Fire and a new $1B charge related to the 2017 northern California wildfires in addition to the previously recorded $2.5B charge in Q2 2018.

The company says it is not providing EPS guidance due to continuing uncertainty from wildfires and its bankruptcy filing.