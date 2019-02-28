More on Cross Country Healthcare Q4 results

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN -0.1% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 8.5% Y/Y to $200.91M.

Segment revenue: Nurse and Allied Staffing $179.5M (-7% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $18.3M (-19% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services $3.1M (-7% Y/Y).

Contribution income: Nurse and Allied Staffing $16.2M (-15.6% Y/Y); Physician Staffing $1M (-23.1% Y/Y) & Other Human Capital Management Services -$0.1M (-50% Y/Y).

Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per day of $277; Average field FTEs were 7,056 (-6.2% Y/Y).

For Physician Staffing, days filled were 11,663 (-21.5% Y/Y) & revenue per day filled $1,565.

Gross profit margin declined 130 bps to 25.2%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 253 bps to 3.06%.

CFO was $0.8M, the Company made principal payments of $7.4M, including an optional prepayment of $5M.

The Company had $16M in cash and equivalents and $83.9M principal balance on our term loan.

Q1 Outlook: Revenue: $195-205M; Gross profit margin of 24-24.5%; Adj. EBITDA $3-4M & Adj. EPS $(-0.04) to (-0.02).

