Icahn Enterprises Q4 net profits from discontinued ops

Icahn Enterprises (NYSE:IEP) gains 1.4% after its board approves a quarterly distribution boost to $2.00 per depositary unit from $1.75.

Q4 net income jumped to $935M, or $8.03 per share, from $298M, or $1.76 in the year-ago quarter, bolstered by profit from discontinued operations.

Q4 loss from continuing operations of $434M, or $2.28 per share, compares with net income of $279M, or $1.65 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net income from discontinued operations of $1.37B, or 10.31 per share, vs. $19M, or 11 cents per share, in Q4 2017.

Q4 consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $199M compares with negative $234M in the year-ago quarter.

Indicative net asset value increased to $8.15B at Dec. 31, 2018 from $7.86B at Dec. 31, 2017.

