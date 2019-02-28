Iridium -7.3% after Q4 tops expectations

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is 7.3% lower in early action following its Q4 beat, following premarket moves higher.

The company swung to a loss of $7.6 from year-ago net income of $141.9M -- mainly due to a smaller income tax benefit after last year's tax reform, but also including an increase in net interest expense.

Operational EBITDA rose 19% to $75.5M, with a margin of 57%.

Revenue breakout: Service-Commercial, $85.3M (up 22.9%); Service-Government, $22M (flat); Subscriber equipment, $20.1M (up 3.6%); Engineering and support service, $4.8M (up 2.8%).

Billable subscribers came to 1,121,000, up from last quarter's 1,092,000 and up 16% Y/Y, driven by growth in commercial IoT.

For 2019, it's guiding to service revenue of about $440M; OEBITDA of $325M-$335M (above expectations for $320.1M); and net leverage of about 4.5x OEBITDA by year-end.

