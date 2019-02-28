Stocks open mixed despite solid advance Q4 GDP data

Stocks start little changed as investors weigh the latest batch of earnings results and a stronger than expected 2.6% advance Q4 GDP estimate; Dow +0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1% .

The GDP report shows the U.S. economy held up relatively well in Q4 despite the stock market volatility and should ease concerns that the economy is on the verge of a recession.

Also, Pres. Trump cut short a summit with North Korea after failing to reach a deal on curbing the country's nuclear weapons program.

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% , Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In U.S. earnings news, Booking Holdings, Box, Square, Crocs and HP Inc. are lower following their reports.

U.S. Treasury prices also are little changed, as the two-year yield is flat at 2.51% and the 10-year yield is up a basis point to 2.70%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.06.