Capital Senior Living plunges after Q4 results; COO out

"We are very disappointed with the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results," says CEO Kimberly Lody (who took the job last month). "Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) has not executed with the precision we need to grow revenue over the long term and drive shareholder value."

Continuing a shakeup, COO Brett Lee is out, and a new position of Chief Revenue Officer has been created. It's being filled by Michael Fryar.

Bank of America downgrades to Underperform, with $5 price target.

Shares are down 13.2% to $4.81.

