Canada's Trudeau accused of interference in SNC-Lavalin case

Canada's former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, for the first time on Wednesday described efforts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior aides to persuade her to intervene and end prosecution of construction and engineering firm SNC Lavalin Group.

Though she calls the months-long campaign interference with the judicial system, she also said it wasn't illegal.

Trudeau, who says he was trying to preserve jobs in his home province of Quebec, disputes Wilson-Raybould's version of events, Bloomberg reports.

SNC-Lavalin stock sank the most in six years on Oct. 1, when it was disclosed that Canada's Public Prosecution Service rejected a negotiated settlement in a criminal case relating to corruption charges.

Previously: SNC-Lavalin -15% as Canada refuses remediation on bribery charges (Oct. 10, 2018)

