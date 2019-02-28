Gray Television +13% after political Q4 sees record revenues

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is up 13% after hitting record revenues in its Q4 report, with strong political-ad contributions and its second-best Q4 profit.

Net income was $88.3M, down 47% from a year-ago $165.6M that was boosted by an income tax benefit of $134.4M.

Revenues rose 40% Y/Y, with a boost not only from the election cycle but also higher retransmission consent rates.

Broadcast cash flow more than doubled to a record $172.8M.

Revenue breakout: Local (including Internet/digital/mobile), $117.4M (down 3%); National, $30.6M (down 4%); Political, $83.2M (up 1,015%); Retransmission consent, $92.96M (up 34%).

The company also added former Fox News standby Greta Van Susteren as its chief national political analyst. She'll support the company's local newsrooms with national coverage and work on developing two nationally syndicated shows with Gray.

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

