Oxford Square Capital -4.6% after NAV slides 12% during Q4

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) falls 4.6% after net asset value per share declined in Q4.

NAV per share of $6.60 at Dec. 31, 2018 fell from $7.49 at the end of Q3.

Q4 net investment income of $8.5M, or 18 cents per share, compared with $8.6M, or 18 cents per share, in Q3.

Net decrease in net assets from operations of about $34.1M, or 71 cents per share, during the quarter vs. net increase in assets from operations of $6.5M, or 13 cents per share, in Q3.

Q4 total investment income of $15.2M was about equal to that earned during Q3.

