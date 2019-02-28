Western Gas, Western Gas Partners complete merger deal

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) say they have completed their previously announced merger and changed the name of the new company to Western Midstream Partners.

Each WES common unit converted into the right to receive 1.525 WGP common units, and WGP issued ~234M WGP common units to WES unitholders in connection with the merger.

The new company says its portfolio will "deliver more than 50% adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year and generate healthy distribution per unit growth and coverage through 2021 without the need for equity financing."