TriMas ups share repurchase authorization

Along with its Q4 results, TriMas (TRS +2.3% ) increased the company's common stock share repurchase authorization to $75M.

"This increase demonstrates our continued confidence in our ability to grow and generate strong cash flow, and our commitment to deliver value to our shareholders," CEO Thomas Amato declared.

During the fourth quarter, the company purchased 318,494 shares of its outstanding common stock for approximately $8.6M, bringing the total for the year ended December 31, 2018 to 442,632 shares, or approximately 1% of shares outstanding.