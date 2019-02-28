Marriott Vacations drops despite profit beat

Marriott Vacations (VAC -2.8% ) cools off from what's been a vibrant +35% rally in 2019 so far.

The slight dip follows Q4 results from the company that topped expectations and full-year guidance that arrived largely in line with consensus marks. "Looking ahead to 2019, we continue to target strong growth into the new year, with contract sales of $1.53 billion to $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $745 million to $785 million, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $400 million to $475 million," says Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz.

Previously: Marriott Vacations beats by $0.22, revenue in-line (Feb. 28)