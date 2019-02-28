Pfenex expands PF708 deal with Alvogen

Pfenex (PFNX +2.6% ) expands its agreement with Alvogen Ltd. to develop and commercialize PF708, a biosimilar to Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.8% ) osteoporosis med FORTEO (teriparatide), to the EU, certain countries in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and rest-of-world (ROW) territories (outside of the U.S., EU, MENA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand).

The company is eligible to receive up to $2.5M in additional milestone payments and 60% of the gross profits on net sales depending on geography and cost of goods sold.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.