Healthcare  | On the Move

Pfenex expands PF708 deal with Alvogen

|About: Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)|By:, SA News Editor

Pfenex (PFNX +2.6%) expands its agreement with Alvogen Ltd. to develop and commercialize PF708, a biosimilar to Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.8%) osteoporosis med FORTEO (teriparatide), to the EU, certain countries in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and rest-of-world (ROW) territories (outside of the U.S., EU, MENA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand).

The company is eligible to receive up to $2.5M in additional milestone payments and 60% of the gross profits on net sales depending on geography and cost of goods sold.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox