Camping World -8% after delaying annual report filing

Camping World Holdings (CWH -8.6% ) files for a 15-day extension to file its annual report to the SEC.

Management says the delay is due to the necessity to adjust the manner in which reserves related to the cancelation provisions of certain finance and insurance related offerings are calculated.

The company expects to file the form 10-K promptly and to schedule a conference call to discuss 2018 results in conjunction with the filing. Adjustments to 2016 and 2017 are expected to be immaterial.

Source: Press Release