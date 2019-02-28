More on SemGroup Q4 earnings

SemGroup (SEMG -4.6% ) reports Q4 sales increases slightly by 1% Y/Y to ~$612M, however operating income declines from $73M to ~$50M with margin shrinking ~390bps to 8%.

Adj. EBITDA is down from $111M last year to $105M

Operating statistics: US liquids White Cliffs Pipeline Volumes: 144 Mbbl/day (+57%); US and Canada Gas average processing volume of 369 mmcf/day (+46%) and 430 mmcf/day (-5%), respectively

In February, SemCAMS Midstream completes Meritage Midstream's Canadian infrastructure assets acquisition and owns ~1.1 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity; capacity will increase to ~1.3 bcf/d later in 2019 with expected completion of the Smoke Lake Plantand Patterson Creek Plant expansion.

Expects 2019 adjusted EBITDA of~$420M-$465M, and forecasts net capital expenditures of $307M.

Previously: SemGroup misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Feb. 27)