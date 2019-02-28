Jacobs chosen for Saudi fuel upgrade project

Jacobs (JEC -0.3% ) has received a contract from Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Company to provide FEED and Project Management Consultancy services on the company's fuel oil upgrade project - Bottom of the Barrel.

Located in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia, Bottom of the Barrel is an upgrade project which converts oil residue streams from the crude distillation process into more profitable products.

Jacobs is projected to employ 150 full time employees while delivering pre-front end engineering design, FEED and project management over a two-year period.