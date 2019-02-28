Nielsen +4.3% amid strong outlook, ongoing strategic review

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is up 4.3% after its Q4 results, which edged revenue expectations but also featured a strong profit outlook for the coming year.

Net loss per share was $2.68, but excluding for several items (impairments, tax items and costs tied to a strategic review), it was a gain of $0.28 vs. a year-ago $0.23.

That strategic review is ongoing and could still include the status quo, selling one of the segments (renamed from Buy and Watch to Nielsen Global Media and Nielsen Global Connect) or selling the company outright.

Revenue by segment: Buy, $777M (down 8.4%, and down 4.4% in constant currency); Watch, $881M (down 3.5%, and down 2.8% in constant currency).

Cash from from operations was $1.058B; free cash flow was $542M.

For 2019, it's guiding to revenue growth that's flat to up 1.5%, EBITDA of $1.8B-$1.9B with margin of 28-29%, free cash flow of $525M-$575M, and EPS of $1.63-$1.77 (above expectations for $1.22).

The company's also moving to two new reporting segments: Nielsen Global Media (with two categories, Audience Measurement and Plan/Optimize), and Nielsen Global Connect (also with two categories: Measure, and Predict/Activate).

