Mortgage rates hold steady--a good sign for spring?

U.S. mortgage rates hardly moved this week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey. That, along with an increase in mortgage applications, may bode well for home sales this spring.

"The general decline in rates we have seen recently, combined with rebounding pending home sales, hint at a strong spring homebuying season," says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.35% for the week ending Feb. 28, unchanged from the previous week; compares with 4.43% a year ago.

15-year FRM averaged 3.77% vs. 3.78% in the prior week; a year-ago it was 3.90%.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.84%, also unchanged from the prior week; compares with 3.62% a year ago.

