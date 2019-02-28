Tuniu -4.4% post Q4 results

Tuniu (TOUR -4.4% ) reports Q4 revenue increased marginally 0.3% Y/Y to RMB471.24M.

Packaged tours revenues were RMB357.6M (+23.3% Y/Y), the increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.

Other revenues were RMB113.6M (-36.8% Y/Y).

Gross margin increased 730 bps to 57.3%.

Adj. operating expenses were RMB326.4M (-4.2% Y/Y).

The Company had cash, equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.7B.

As of December 31, 2018, Tuniu had 509 offline retail stores in total, of which 345 were newly added since January 1, 2018.

For Q4, Tuniu had 29 local tour operators in total, including 3 newly launched local tour operators in China since November 27, 2018.

Q1 Outlook: Net revenues of RMB432.5-456.5M, which represents 5-10% decrease Y/Y.

