Tutor Perini +13% on Q4 results and strong margins

Tutor Perini (TPC +13.3% ) reported Q4 revenue of $1.18B (-0.8% Y/Y), Segment revenues: Civil $489.02M (+13.9% Y/Y); Buildings $468.99M (+2.4% Y/Y); and Contractors $225.28M (-26.4% Y/Y).

Company mentioned specialty Contractors revenue was down due to reduced activities on certain electrical projects in California, Washington and New York.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 237 bps to 13.3%; operating margin improved by 270 bps to 7.6%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $56.2M; and Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $21.4M, compared to $163.55M a year ago.

Company had Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year of $119.63M.

Total backlog was at $9.29B (+28% Y/Y), with double-digit Y/Y backlog growth across all segments; and a book to burn ratio of 1.45.

FY19 Guidance: EPS $2 to $2.3; and expects double-digit revenue growth and higher operating margins across all segments.

