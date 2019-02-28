Nomura sees core trends healthy for PayPal

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache boosts his price target for PayPal (PYPL -0.4% ) to $110 from $100 on the premise that headwinds the payment company faces are transitory.

Even with challenges from the strong U.S. dollar, slower eBay growth, lapping of TIO acquisition, and reduced contribution from the sale of PayPal Credit loan portfolio, "core operating trends remain healthy," Carcache writes.

Analyst ratings: 32 buys; 12 holds; 1 underperform/sell; average price target of $101.95.

Previously: PayPal downgraded to neutral by Buckingham Research (Feb. 25)