Barrick states case for buying Newmont, says Nevada JV 'not the right path'

Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.1% ) seeks to persuade shareholders to back its hostile $18B offer for Newmont Mining (NEM -0.2% ) in a new investor presentation.

Barrick provided a detailed breakdown of $500M of annual synergies it said could be unlocked by combining operations in Nevada with Newmont and said a joint venture in the state "is not the right path forward. [It] would not enable full realization of benefits due to duplicate administration, conflicting priorities and cumbersome governance."

The presentation also criticized Newmont’s performance and CEO Gary Goldberg for not prioritizing "the realization of Nevada’s full potential."

"In our view both Newmont and Barrick management team are capable," Credit Suisse analysts say. "However, we note that Barrick’s bid for Newmont suggests that, if successful, it would have to simultaneously integrate Randgold and Newmont, which could be a tough task for even experienced senior executives."