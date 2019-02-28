Apellis teams up with SFJ Pharma to develop APL-2 for blood disorders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS -2.9% ) will collaborate with SFJ Pharmaceuticals to develop lead candidate APL-2, a C3 inhibitor, for hematologic indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, SFJ will pay Apellis $60M upfront, up to $60M in clinical milestones related to the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) program and another $50M in funding for the PNH indication contingent on meeting a predefined clinical milestone and mutual agreement.

Apellis will pay SFJ regulatory approval milestone payments in annual increments over six years, with an option to buy out of all or part of the payments at any time.

The parties have also signed a letter of intent to negotiate a joint development agreement for APL-2 in cold agglutinin disease (CAD) and warm antibody hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). If consummated, Apellis will receive up to $30M in additional funding and $50M more contingent on achieving a predefined clinical milestone.

Apellis retains global commercialization rights to APL-2 for all indications.