Foot Locker Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.40 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.