Microsoft launches cloud security product

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveils the Azure Sentinel cloud security program. The Security Information and Event management tool uses AI to comb through data (including Office cloud data) for threats using the power of rented cloud computing rather than buying more on-premises servers.

Azure Sentinel works with security software from Check Point Software, Cisco, Symantec, and Palo Alto.

The tech giant also launches Microsoft Threat Experts, which will be part of the Windows Defender ATP security product. Threat Experts lets the company search a customer's anonymous security data to find potential threats.