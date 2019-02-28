58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 28, 2019
- 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $518.07M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WUBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.