Lynas auditor warns of material risk over Malaysia operations

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -6.2% ) slides after auditors warned of a material risk to its business after the company said it would be unable to comply with conditions from Malaysian regulators to export a radioactive waste product before its operating license comes up for renewal in September.

Malaysia's Atomic Energy Licensing Board told Lynas in December to remove 450K metric tons of the waste stockpiled at its processing plant by Sept. 2, when the license comes up for renewal; Lynas has appealed the decision.

"These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the consolidated entity’s ability to continue as a going concern," Ernst & Young auditors wrote.