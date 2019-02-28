AMC Networks +5.5% amid international strength in Q4

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.5% this morning after outperforming with its Q4 results, growing profits with strong international revenues and seeing late strength from its flagship drama.

Adjusted operating income rose 6.6% to $219M on revenues that grew 6.3%.

Net income was $72M, down from a year-ago $145M that benefited from a tax-reform impact of $57M. This quarter also featured a $43M restructuring expense.

For the full year, AMC aired three of the top six dramas on ad-supported cable, with The Walking Dead holding on at No. 1; prequel series Fear the Walking Dead at No. 4; and Better Call Saul at No. 6.

Revenue by segment: National Networks, $592.7M (down 2.2%); International and other, $188.4M (up 48.6%)

Operating income (GAAP basis) by segment: National Networks, $177.8M (up 0.6%); International and other, -$48.4M (down from -$19.7M).

