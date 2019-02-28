TEGNA Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $636.29M (+32.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.