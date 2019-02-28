Aldeyra down 5% ahead of key data readout for reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis

Thinly traded micro cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX -3.9% ) is down on below-average volume following its pipeline update at its R&D Day. Highlights:

Reproxalap: A two-part Phase 3 trial should start in H1. The first part will confirm dosing and size for the second part.

Topline data from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE study in allergic conjunctivitis (AC) should be available this quarter (the study was completed in November 2018 so investors appear anxious to see the data).

Parallel studies in overlapping treatment of dry eye disease and AC are planned to support U.S. marketing applications.

Topline data from the Phase 3 SOLACE study in non-infectious anterior uveitis should be available in H2.

ADX-2191: A Phase 3 study in proliferative vitreoretinopathy, a rare complication of retinal detachment, should launch in H2 (Orphan Drug indication in the U.S.).