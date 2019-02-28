RV shipments anticipated to drop in 2019

RV shipments are expected to decline this year, according to a forecast from the RV Industry Association.

"Total RV shipments will range between 475,500 and 444,500 units this year with the most likely final total being 460,100 units," predicts RVIA analyst Richard Curtin. The 460.1K figure is about 4.9% below last year's RV shipment tally of 483.7K.

RV market is expected to see a somewhat sluggish start to the year with Q1 shipments impacted by unusually harsh weather and the federal government shutdown. Demand should then pick up as robust RV retail sales, healthy RV inventory levels, and strong income, employment and household wealth factors exert a positive force on the RV market.

Over the longer term, RV sales are seen benefiting from the aging baby boomers as well as millennials.