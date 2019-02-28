Easterly Government +1.3% as Q4 revenue beats

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) advances 1.3% after Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 29 cents comes in line with consensus estimate and revenue of $48.2M beats the average analyst estimate of $44.6M.

Adjusted FFO per share compares with 27 cents from Q4 2017, while revenue rose from $36.3M.

Portfolio occupancy at 100%.

Q4 EBITDA of $28.6M rose from $21.8M a year ago.

Q4 cash available for distribution increased to $17.3M from $12.2M.

Repeats 2019 FFO-per-share guidance of $1.16-$1.20.

