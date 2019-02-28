Engie plans exit from 20 countries, to sell €6B in assets over three years

French utility Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY -4.4% ) says it will pull out of ~20 countries in the next three years and target new markets in developing nations, while likely avoiding major acquisitions.

CEO Isabelle Kocher says she wants to simplify the sprawling utility, now present in ~70 countries, and focus on 20 countries where it is well established and 30 metropolitan areas mainly in Southeast Asia and Africa where huge power needs can bring earnings growth.

Kocher says Engie plans to sell another €6B ($6.8B) worth of assets in the next three years as it focuses its investments on energy services, renewable energy and infrastructure in the next three years; the company has sold €14B of mainly coal-related assets in the past three years.

Shares are sharply lower as weaker than expected FY 2018 earnings overshadowed the strategy announcements.