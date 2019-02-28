J&J teams up with AdoRx in lung cancer

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +0.9% ) investment unit has inked a collaboration agreement with UK-based AdoRx Therapeutics in lung cancer.

Under the terms of the deal, JNJ will have an exclusive option to research, develop and commercialize novel antagonists in AdoRx's portfolio. The parties will collaborate on drug discovery and preclinical work. Financial terms are not disclosed.

AdoRx focuses on cancer therapeutics that modulate the adenosine pathway. Adenosine is molecule called a nucleoside that enables cancer cells to evade the immune system when present at high levels in the tumor microenvironment.