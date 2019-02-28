BMC Stock Holdings +6% on Q4 earnings beats

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH +6% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 2.2% Y/Y to $859.5M, with Building products sales of $654.82M (2.1% Y/Y) and Construction services sales of $204.7M (+2.7% Y/Y)

Sales by Product Category: Structural components $151.74M (+17.4% Y/Y); Lumber & lumber sheet goods $272.98M (-4.1% Y/Y); Millwork, doors & windows $234.37M (+2% Y/Y); and Other building products & services $200.43M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Sales by Customer Type: Single-family homebuilders $650.32M (+1.2% Y/); Remodeling contractors $99.64M (-1.1% Y/Y); and Multi-family, commercial & other contractors $109.56M (+12.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 340 bps to 26.7%; and operating margin improved by 178 bps to 4.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 37.7% Y/Y to $65.6M; and margin improved by 190 bps to 7.6%.

SG&A expenses were $174.04M (+12.5% Y/Y) and margin was 20.3% up by 185 bps.

Cash provided by operating activities was $99.4M, compared to $45.75M a year ago.

Company repurchased 0.9M shares at an average price of $16.63 per share, including 0.2M shares that were repurchased at an average price of $15.91.

