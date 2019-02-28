Needham ups MongoDB on "unfounded" customer fears

Needham says fears of a "high profile" customer loss for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) appears unfounded since Lyft (LYFT) seems to be a customer of MDB's mLab database-as-a-service product rather than its core Atlas cloud database product.

MDB expects some customer churn in mLab, which it acquired last year.

Earlier this week, Nomura warned that Lyft was considering migrating to an MDB rival. Amazon Web Services then announced that Lyft was going all-in on its cloud platform.

Needham raises its MongoDB target from $97 to $108.