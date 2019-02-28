Diamond Offshore sees drillship rents nearly doubling next year - Bloomberg

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO -3.6% ) is nearly doubling long-term lease rates for deepwater drillships beginning in 2020 and beyond, CEO Marc Edwards tells Bloomberg.

"Dayrates have collapsed down to about 25% of where they were at the last peak," Edwards says. "We need to at least see them double and perhaps go even higher than that so that we can get back into the space whereby we are providing the correct returns to our shareholders."